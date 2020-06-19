Lancet study | Face masks, physical distancing more effective in preventing COVID-19 than face shields

A new study has found that the use of face masks, eye protection and maintaining a physical distance is a lot more effective than face shields in reducing the chances of transmission of the coronavirus.

“Face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection with stronger associations with N95 or similar respirators compared with disposable surgical masks or similar such as reusable 12-16-layer cotton masks,” the Lancet study, funded by the World Health Organisation (WHO), stated.

Doctors stated that while face shields are now becoming popular in society, they were initially designed by healthcare workers in hospitals to prevent splashes of liquid on their face while working with patients and equipment.

Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said as per a report by Mint that face masks are more effective than shields when it comes to asymptomatic or a person with mild symptoms, as the mask prevents the droplets going out to infect others.

“A shield is unlikely to prevent this. A shield is good, however, when people are not able to wash fabric masks or change one when it gets soggy. Shields also protect the eyes, which a face mask does not. But a shield has a drawback that it needs to be carefully cleaned as the virus can survive on plastics longer," Kant said.

While face masks help reduce the spread, the study also noted that maintaining a physical distance of at least 1 metre resulted in lower transmission rates. It states that a physical distance of 2 metres could be more effective, especially in countries like India that have a large population.

India has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when in public. Other guidelines issued include maintaining social distancing and washing of hands with a soap or hand sanitiser.

