Lamborghini flies through air, lands on house roof in fiery crash

A Lamborghini was involved in a fiery crash in Florida (Image credit: FLFR411/Facebook)

Firefighters in Florida say they will never forget the day they were called to the scene of a fiery Lamborghini crash.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash occurred on Sunday afternoon, when an accident sent the luxury SUV flying through the air and crashing onto the roof of a duplex, whereupon it erupted into flames.

News outlet WSVN reported that the rented 2021 Lamborghini Urus was speeding on Sunday afternoon and ran through a traffic light. A Nissan SUV crashed into the side of the Lamborghini, and the impact sent it flying about 30-feet to land onto the roof of a duplex.

The Lamborghini slid off the roof and then burst into flames, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, sharing photos from the crash scene on Facebook.

“It appears the car flew through the air about maybe 20 or 30 feet, landed on the roof of the house here, hit the tree, and fell to the ground and burst into flames,” said FLFR Assistant Fire Chief Timothy Heiser.

An eyewitness to the fiery crash described the scene as “very chaotic”.

“It was one chaotic scene, very chaotic," Peter Reidel told NBC News. "I thought the car was gonna blow up.”

Another neighbour, Clarence Middleton, recalled how she rushed to help the driver of the Lamborghini SUV and pulled him out of the wreck.

“I ran to the car, opened the back door, seen the guy was in there upside down, kinda struggling," said Middleton. "So I yanked him out of the truck, laid him on the ground, then he got up and ran off.”

Police say the driver ran from the scene of the accident before they arrived. Suffering from minor injuries, he ended up in a hospital and was later tracked down by cops. He is now cooperating with the investigation.