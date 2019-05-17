App
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lalu's son Tej Pratap tweets 'miss you papa' after being denied chance to speak at Rahul Gandhi's rally

The young RJD leader alleged that despite Rahul Gandhi personally asking him to speak at the rally, he did not get a chance to address the audience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The eldest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is not happy. Miffed over not being allowed to speak a word at the recently concluded Mahagathbandhan rally in Bihar’s Pataliputra, Tej Pratap Yadav posted an emotional tweet about his father’s absence.

The rally was attended by his siblings Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav and AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Hinting about feeling sidelined and ignored in the rally, Tej Pratap took to Twitter on Friday and used the hashtag: “I miss you papa”. He further claimed that had his father been around, he would not have been ignored. At the moment, Lalu Prasad is serving his jail term for being convicted in the Fodder Scam case.

The young RJD leader alleged that despite Rahul Gandhi personally asking him to speak at the rally, he did not get a chance to address the audience.

According to an India Today report, he went on to attack the Congress over the “treatment meted out to its Bihar Mahagathbandhan allies, claiming incidents like these will defeat their purpose”.

Alluding to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he addressed the media after the rally on Thursday and said: “If they [Congress] do not let the soldiers handle the front, how will we win the war?"

Notably, Tej Pratap was campaigning for his sister and now RJD chief Misa Bharti; his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the rally. Misa is contesting the ongoing elections from Pataliputra constituency for the second time; she had contested in 2014 unsuccessfully.

Due to differences with his younger brother Tejashwi, Tej had even quit as the patron of RJD’s student wing. Later, the two brothers agreed to keep their differences aside and campaign together for their eldest sister.
First Published on May 17, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

