Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi in UK court over surname remark

Lalit Modi is the former chairman of the Indian Premier League

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has threatened to sue Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. In a series of tweets this afternoon, Lalit Modi said he would take the Congress leader to court in the UK.

Lalit Modi has been living in London since 2010, when he left India after being charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and manipulating broadcast deals. In his tweets attacking Rahul Gandhi, he said that Gandhi associates were calling him a fugitive of justice despite the fact that he had never been convicted on any of those charges.

“I have decided to take the Rahul Gandhi to court in UK right away. I am sure he will have to come-up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself,” wrote Modi.



i see just about every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?and when was i to date ever convicted of same. unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing…

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 30, 2023

Lalit Modi’s attack comes days after Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The case was filed in connection with remarks that the Congress leader allegedly made at an election rally in 2019. “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?” he had asked.

In his lengthy rant, Lalit Modi also claimed that international courts, including the Interpol, had asked the last Congress government to produce documents proving his guilt, but they had been unable to do so.

“I am happy I created the world’s best sporting league for the nation…I come from a family that needs no introduction. We have always had money. [Money] never was a motivator,” said Modi, also claiming that since the 1950s, his family had done more for the country than the Gandhis.

(With inputs from PTI)