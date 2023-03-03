Laid off Twitter employee who slept on office floor in viral pic: 'Businesses are not families'

Esther Crawford, a senior Twitter employee, whose photo of her sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online last year, was not spared by Elon Musk in his latest round of layoffs at the social media giant last week.

Seen as a Musk loyalist, Crawford was criticised on social media for staying back at the company after the mass layoffs in November and actively supporting the billionaire’s plan’s for Twitter.

On Thursday, she pointed out that it’s not just those who have been laid off, but employees who remain at a company after a round of layoffs too deserve empathy.

“Seeing people who remain at a company after a round of layoffs get demonised for not quitting in solidarity is truly bizarre. Empathy should be extended to both sides. It’s hard to lose your job and the people who remain often end up having to pick up even more work,” she said in a Twitter thread.

Esther Crawford, who was the director of product management at Twitter, said after layoffs, roles often change for employees who are retained and that some people get to bump-up in their careers.

“For people who were overlooked or under-levelled, the shakeup can give them a chance to shine. If you’re one of those people it’s okay to shoot your shot. Leaders are made in these moments,” the mother of three said.

“For the people still at the company, it can feel lonelier and scarier after a bunch of people you know and trust are gone. A new normal has to emerge and that takes time as projects, people and priorities shift.”

Moneycontrol News