Laid off Twitter employee who slept on office floor in viral pic: 'Businesses are not families'

Esther Crawford, a senior Twitter employee, whose photo of her sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online last year, was not spared by Elon Musk in his latest round of layoffs at the social media giant last week.

Seen as a Musk loyalist, Crawford was criticised on social media for staying back at the company after the mass layoffs in November and actively supporting the billionaire’s plan’s for Twitter.

On Thursday, she pointed out that it’s not just those who have been laid off, but employees who remain at a company after a round of layoffs too deserve empathy.

“Seeing people who remain at a company after a round of layoffs get demonised for not quitting in solidarity is truly bizarre. Empathy should be extended to both sides. It’s hard to lose your job and the people who remain often end up having to pick up even more work,” she said in a Twitter thread.

Esther Crawford, who was the director of product management at Twitter, said after layoffs, roles often change for employees who are retained and that some people get to bump-up in their careers.



After layoffs, roles often change and some people get moved up to replace those who left. For people who were overlooked or under-leveled the shakeup can give them a chance to shine. If you’re one of those people it’s okay to shoot your shot. Leaders are made in these moments.

“For people who were overlooked or under-levelled, the shakeup can give them a chance to shine. If you’re one of those people it’s okay to shoot your shot. Leaders are made in these moments,” the mother of three said.

“For the people still at the company, it can feel lonelier and scarier after a bunch of people you know and trust are gone. A new normal has to emerge and that takes time as projects, people and priorities shift.”

Twitter Inc has laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10 per cent of its workforce last in this latest round of job cuts, the New York Times reported. The layoffs impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter's various features online, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"At the end of the day businesses are not families - they’re teams. The company’s needs can change or new directions can emerge. If you’re delivering with excellence then you can feel good, no matter what happens or when your time is up," Crawford tweeted.

In the photo that was viral last November soon after Elon Musk’s first round off mass layoffs at Twitter, Crawford was seen sleeping in a sleeping bag, wearing an eye mask.

"When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines, sometimes you sleep where you work," she had tweeted in response when one of her colleagues shared her photo.