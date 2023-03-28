Laid-off Indian techies in US can continue to stay beyond the H1-B time limit. Here's how

Amid layoffs in the tech industry affecting more than one lakh Indians living in the US, the Joe Biden government has shared a way to give more time to such employees to find new jobs in the country.

The H-1B visa, which permitted Indian professionals to work in the US, allowed them 60 days to find a new job after termination, have another employer file an H-1B petition on their behalf, or leave the professionals had to leave the country. But, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that H-1B visa holders impacted by the layoffs can continue to stay in the US even beyond the 60-day period and to find a new job. They only have to shift their H-1B visa status to a B category visa, meant for tourism or business travellers.

“Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes,” the USCIS stated. It further clarified that “searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities”.

But, the agency also stated that it is not permissible to engage in employment while on B1/B2 visas. “If you are in B-1 or B-2 status, please remember you may not engage in employment within the domestic labour market (also known as ‘local labour for hire’) while in B-1 status or engage in any employment while in B-2 status,” it said.

Moneycontrol News