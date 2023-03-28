Laid-off Indian techies in US can continue to stay beyond the H1-B time limit. Here's how

H-1B visa-holders get only 60 days after termination to either find a new job, have another employer file an H-1B petition on their behalf, or leave the US. (Representational image)

Amid layoffs in the tech industry affecting more than one lakh Indians living in the US, the Joe Biden government has shared a way to give more time to such employees to find new jobs in the country.

The H-1B visa, which permitted Indian professionals to work in the US, allowed them 60 days to find a new job after termination, have another employer file an H-1B petition on their behalf, or leave the professionals had to leave the country. But, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that H-1B visa holders impacted by the layoffs can continue to stay in the US even beyond the 60-day period and to find a new job. They only have to shift their H-1B visa status to a B category visa, meant for tourism or business travellers.

“Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes,” the USCIS stated. It further clarified that “searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities”.



But, the agency also stated that it is not permissible to engage in employment while on B1/B2 visas. “If you are in B-1 or B-2 status, please remember you may not engage in employment within the domestic labour market (also known as ‘local labour for hire’) while in B-1 status or engage in any employment while in B-2 status,” it said.

According to the USCIS, a petition and request for a change of status from B-1 or B-2 to an employment-authorised status must be approved, and the new status must take effect before beginning any new employment.

"Alternatively, if the change of status request is denied or the petition for new employment requested consular or port of entry notification, the individual must depart the US and be admitted in an employment-authorized classification before beginning the new employment," it added.

