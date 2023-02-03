Laid off from Byju’s, former employees turn to LinkedIn for help

Ed-tech firm Byju’s is in the process of laying off 1,000 to 1,200 employees in its second round of layoffs. The company is letting go of employees from the engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams, and several people affected by the job cuts have turned to LinkedIn for help.

Since January 2, LinkedIn has been flooded with posts from people laid off from Byju’s. Many have said they are actively seeking new opportunities and requested their LinkedIn connections to share their post for better reach.

One laid off Byju’s employee, a graduate of IIT (BHU), wrote: “Although the layoff was not ideal, I believe my education and experience will be a valuable asset in my future endeavours. I am reaching out to my LinkedIn network for support during this difficult time. I am actively seeking opportunities as a Software Development Engineer.”

“Yesterday, my role as a Software Engineer along with many other talented and amazing people was impacted by the second round of layoffs at Byju’s,” another former employee wrote on LinkedIn, attaching his resume to his post. “I am open to work and looking for opportunities in the Software Engineering field,” he wrote.

Moneycontrol News