Ladakh sets Guinness record for highest frozen lake half-marathon at 13,862 feet

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

(Image credit: @DIPR_Leh/Twitter)

The Union Territory of Ladakh has created history by successfully conducting its first 21-km trail running event in sub-zero temperature at 13,862 feet high Pangong Tso, which was registered in Guinness world record as the world's highest frozen lake half marathon.

Spread across the border of India and China, the 700-square kilometer Pangong Lake records a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius during winter, making the salt water lake frozen with ice.

The four-hour long marathon started from Lukung and ended at Maan village on Monday with no injury reported to any of the 75 participants, Leh District Development Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse told PTI.

Named as the 'Last Run' to remind the people about the climate change and need to save the Himalayas, the marathon was organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tourism Department, Ladakh and Leh district administration.