Ladakh face-off | Indian Army may change rules of engagement with China: Report

The death of 20 Indian soldiers in the June 16 clashes that erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh has led the Indian Army to review its draconian rules of engagement with the neighbouring country.

The present set of instructions require Indian soldiers confronting their Chinese counterpart to not open fire even in case of a violent face-off. However, according to an NDTV report, the Indian Army has been discussing this rule since the deadly clashes broke out following Indian efforts to remove a tent pitched by Chinese soldiers inside Indian territory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain. Sending a strong message, he also said: "No one should be in any doubt. India wants peace but when provoked, it is capable of giving a fitting reply, be it any situation,"

On the morning of June 16, the Indian Army informed the nation about one colonel and two soldiers being martyred in the line of duty. Later that night it was learnt that 17 other soldiers, who had sustained grievous injuries, had succumbed as well.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met all three service chiefs on June 17 at his home to discuss the Ladakh stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops, who will reportedly be disengaging soon.