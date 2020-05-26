Labour law changes | Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to launch phased action from May 30

RSS-backed trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has said they will launch phased action to address major issues affecting the labourers amid the coronavirus crisis.

At the meetings chaired by CK Saji Narayanan, National President, BMS and Virjesh Upadhyay, General Secretary, it was decided that they would continue with their protests concerning major labour-related issues including plight of migrant workers, job losses, unbridled privatization, and suspension of labour laws.

Notably, the move comes at a time when three states have passed anti-worker ordinances that suspended labour laws, while another 15 have reportedly increased working to 12 hours daily.

To address these issues, the office bearers of the trade union decided to form district-level help desks across the country, which will help resolve immediate issues. They will focus on issues faced by migrant labourers both at their home states and the states they are returning from. Help desks will also be set up to assist contract workers, especially those employed in big industrial areas, Public Sector Undertakings, and government sector. Help desks will also be started to assist those working in the unorganized sector, such as agricultural workers, daily wagers, self-employed workers, etc.

The next step would be to hold union level leadership meetings from May 30 to 31 to discuss current issues and trends in the "Labour field".

Next, from June 1 to 5, Samparka Abhiyan or Mass Contact initiative will be started by all BMS units and Industrial federations. The aim will be to educate and inform the workers about the changes that have been introduced in different fields both in the organised and unorganised sectors.

Between June 13 and 14, industry-wise and sector-wise seminars will be held on topics such as ‘Corporatization of Defense Production’, ‘PSU in Strategic Sectors’, etc. Seminars will be arranged in halls in areas where lockdown relaxations have been introduced.

From June 15 to 30, BMS activists will try contacting Parliament members to flag the primary problems being faced by labourers in India due to COVID-19 mitigation measures. They will also try to build pressure on the government and pressure it to change its perceptions and policies.

