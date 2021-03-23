Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over donating $5,000 towards former makeup artist's Go-Fund Me

(Image: Reuters)

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner found herself in a controversy after sharing an Instagram story calling for financial support for make-up artist Samuel Rada.

Rada, who previously had Jenner as a client, found himself in an accident last month. The makeup artist was severely injured as a result.

Kylie shared a Go-Fund-Me page that was started by the family as a link on her Instagram story. However, the makeup mogul was quick to receive backlash on this as it was later found that she had donated only $5,000 towards Rada's treatment.

wait so kylie jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? the wrong people have money.

— nataleebfitness (@nataleebfitness) March 20, 2021

One critic noted:

Forbes placed Jenner's worth somewhere around $590 million in June of 2020.

Upon the issue, Jenner issued a statement on Instagram saying that she had learned of Rada's accident from stories posted by her current makeup artist and friend Ariel.

Jenner says that upon hearing the news, she was compelled to visit Rada's Go-Fund-Me page which had set the initial target at $10,000.

"They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post it on my story to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate," she wrote on her story.

The makeup mogul also said that while Rada was not her makeup artist and that the two don't share a personal relationship anymore, she had worked with him over the years and "thought he was the sweetest".

Jenner also said that Rada's family had reached out to her through Ariel and was thankful for all the donations, prayers, and loves towards him.

