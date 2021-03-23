English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over donating $5,000 towards former makeup artist's Go-Fund Me

The makeup mogul also said that while Rada was not her makeup artist and that the two don't share a personal relationship anymore, she had worked with him over the years and "thought he was the sweetest".

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)


Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner found herself in a controversy after sharing an Instagram story calling for financial support for make-up artist Samuel Rada.

Rada, who previously had Jenner as a client, found himself in an accident last month. The makeup artist was severely injured as a result.

Kylie shared a Go-Fund-Me page that was started by the family as a link on her Instagram story. However, the makeup mogul was quick to receive backlash on this as it was later found that she had donated only $5,000 towards Rada's treatment.

Fans were quick to criticise Jenner's treatment, saying that she could have donated more.

One critic noted:

Close

Related stories

Forbes placed Jenner's worth somewhere around $590 million in June of 2020.

Upon the issue, Jenner issued a statement on Instagram saying that she had learned of Rada's accident from stories posted by her current makeup artist and friend Ariel.

Jenner says that upon hearing the news, she was compelled to visit Rada's Go-Fund-Me page which had set the initial target at $10,000.

"They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post it on my story to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate," she wrote on her story.

The makeup mogul also said that while Rada was not her makeup artist and that the two don't share a personal relationship anymore, she had worked with him over the years and "thought he was the sweetest".

Jenner also said that Rada's family had reached out to her through Ariel and was thankful for all the donations, prayers, and loves towards him.

Read Jenner's full statement on the issue here:

kylie jenner statement

According to Buzzfeed, the Go-Fund page has reached 100,000 as of writing this article. This is just under their current goal of reaching $120,000.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #donations #Kylie Jenner
first published: Mar 23, 2021 03:41 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.