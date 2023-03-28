 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kurl-on: Pioneering Healthy Sleep Solutions in India for 60 Years

Mar 28, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Kurl-on uses vertical compression technology and millions of microscopic coir fibres to provide greater spring action, giving in a cosy and healthful sleeping experience.

From Rubberised Coir to Motion Separation Technology… Introducing Kurl-on's Journey in the Mattress Industry.

For maintaining excellent health and productivity, getting a decent night's sleep is essential. For more than 60 years, Kurl-on, a renowned mattress manufacturer, has made it its mission to encourage sound sleep in India. They think that getting enough sleep is essential for general well being and not just a luxury. Now, it offers more than simply sleep solutions; it has developed a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy brand.

For more than 50 years, the name Kurl-on has been associated with high-quality mattresses. Due to the abundance of coconut trees along India's extensive coastline, Kurl-on's founder Ramesh Pai identified an opportunity in the coir industry in 1962. With his innovative insights, he recognised that coir was perfect for mattresses and went on to use coir to change India's history. Nowadays, Kurl-on Enterprises Ltd is a dominant force in the Indian mattress market, providing top-quality mattresses all over the nation.

The success of Kurl-on can be linked to its emphasis on the brand's pillars of strength, which are quality, trust, comfort, relationships, and value for money. The organisation has provided thousands of individuals with direct and indirect employment through its network of more than 10,000 dealers, more than 70 branches, and stock points.