Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 03:38 PM IST

After being suspended from four Indian carriers, Kunal Kamra flies with Vistara

Besides IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir have also banned the stand-up comic from flying with them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Instagram/@kuna_kamra
Image: Instagram/@kuna_kamra
 
 
Days after being banned by most domestic airlines in India, comedian Kunal Kamra managed to commute by flying with Vistara.

Kamra took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. "My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process...#lovevistara," he said in the tweet.

Kamra was suspended from flying with IndiGo after he approached Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of the encounter.

The comedian uploaded the video later on Twitter, soon after which IndiGo banned him from flying with the airline for six months.

Later, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also followed suit, banning the stand-up comic, but for an unspecified period.

Kamra has sought a revocation of the six-month suspension, along with an unconditional apology from IndiGo in all leading newspapers, electronic media, as well as on all social media platforms currently being operated by the airline.

He has also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh on account of the mental pain and agony suffered, as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes in India and abroad on account of the ban.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 03:38 pm

#IndiGo #Kunal Kamra #trends

