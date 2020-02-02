After being suspended from four Indian carriers, Kunal Kamra flies with Vistara

Days after being banned by most domestic airlines in India, comedian Kunal Kamra managed to commute by flying with Vistara.

Kamra took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. "My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process...#lovevistara," he said in the tweet.

Kamra was suspended from flying with IndiGo after he approached Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami during a flight and made a video of the encounter.

The comedian uploaded the video later on Twitter, soon after which IndiGo banned him from flying with the airline for six months.

Later, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also followed suit, banning the stand-up comic, but for an unspecified period.

Kamra has sought a revocation of the six-month suspension, along with an unconditional apology from IndiGo in all leading newspapers, electronic media, as well as on all social media platforms currently being operated by the airline.