'Congratulations, Pa': Ananya Birla on Kumar Mangalam Birla being awarded Padma Bhushan

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla congratulated him on being awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

He became the fourth recipient of the Padma award in the Birla family. His mother Rajshree Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award, Grandfather Basant Kumar Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award and his great grandfather Ghanshyam Das Birla was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award.

Taking to Twitter, Ananya Birla wrote, "Congratulations for being awarded the Padma Bhushan Pa! We are so proud. Pranam and love you."

Kumar Mangalam Birla was awarded for his contribution to trade and industry. After the ceremony, he said in a statement, ""The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling. I thank the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honour which I accept on behalf of my 140,000 colleagues from 36 countries. This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group— in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good."

Ananya Birla is a musician and was recently appointed as a director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation -- the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses. She was joined by her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla.

Both of them are considered to be the next-generation leaders of the $60 billion global conglomerate.

