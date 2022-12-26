Kulhar pizza, mango dahi vada: Radhika Gupta's work trip to Indore turns into a food fest

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta was recently in Indore on a branch visit when she decided to check out the city's popular street food market Sarafa Bazaar. The wide variety of traditional and experimental dishes available there won Gupta's heart.

Sharing a bunch of photos of the delicacies, she tweeted, "A branch visit to Indore ended up being a food visit. Sarafa Bazaar is a must-visit. A huge variety of street food served with style and heart… from traditional gems like sabutdana kheer and bhutte ki khees to innovations like kulhar pizza and mango dahi bada."

Soon, Twitter users flooded the comments section with suggestions for more delicacies to explore and enjoy in Indore.

"Visit to Indore is incomplete without Indori poha," commented Sameer Dighe (@Sameer_Dighe). Another Twitter user Roshaan Narkedayy (@itsRoshaanN) wrote, "Sometimes I feel Sarafa bazaar will come with an IPO."

Radhika Gupta also praised the cleanliness being maintained in the city. "Indore is truly clean," she wrote in another tweet. "But what is most awesome is how they carry the tag of being clean with pride and integrate into the culture. Much to emulate for all of us!"

