KRK's arrest over defamatory tweets in 2020 sparks meme fest

After the Mumbai Police arrested actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet, Twitter users have been responding to the developing with hilarious memes.KRK was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai. A Borivali Court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai police said a look out circular had earlier been issued against KRK.
An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
The city police came to know about his arrival on Monday and immediately arrested him, an official said.KRK had made news recently after he claimed that actor Anushka Sharma was behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s “depression”. He had tweeted that the she must have put it in Kohli's head that he’s depressed because he’s the first Indian cricketer to have opened up about the mental disorder. KRK had, however, deleted the tweet after a massive backlash.