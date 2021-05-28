KRK tweets he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet'

Actor-turned-director Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK. (Image: Facebook/Kamaal R Khan)



Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

After Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, the latter who promised to never review any of former's films has taken a different stance. In his latest tweets, he has said that he will keep reviewing the actor's movies even if he touched his feet.

On May 26, KRK took to Twitter to share that Salman had slapped him with a defamation suit for his review 'Radhe'. However, the actor's lawyers clarified through a statement on May 27 that the defamation suit had nothing to do with the ‘Radhe’ movie review. KRK was sued for “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations” against Salman Khan, the legal team’s notice read.

Recently in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Salman Khan’s father and veteran screen writer Salim Khan said that Radhe "isn't a great film at all." Reacting to this, KRK said, "Salim Khan Sahab father of Salman has said in his interview that Radhe is a bad film. Means he is giving signal to Salman that he should accept that his film is bad, instead of filing defamation case against me. Thank you Salim Sahab for supporting truth."

Besides, Kamaal R Khan has been implying consistently that he is being sued for negative review of the actor’s latest film Radhe, despite Salman’s legal team saying otherwise.

Taking to Twitter, KRK shared a few screenshots from the copy of the complaint and wrote, “It’s the starting portion of petition & you can see that No.1 is #Radhe’s trailer and No.2 is Radha‘s review. Means the case is about #Radhe’s reviews videos. Means it’s all about Radhe! All other things are to support the case to make it strong. Means #DSK are good liars.”



It’s the starting portion of petition & you can see that No.1 is #Radhe’s trailer and No.2 is Radha‘s review. Means the case is about #Radhe’s reviews videos. Means it’s all about Radhe! All other things are to support the case to make it strong. Means #DSK are good liars. pic.twitter.com/WUJ65wP0eU — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021





My video is coming soon about #DSK liars!

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2021

In another tweet, KRK wrote about Salman’s legal team, “I will talk to my lawyers tomorrow if I am allowed to release video about lie of #DSKLawyers that they didn’t file defamation case because of Radhe review. Because Inke Jhooth Ko Benakaab Karna Bahut Zaroori hai. (It’s necessary to unmask their lies.)”