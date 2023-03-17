 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newly-appointed TCS CEO was asked a question in Hindi. How he responded

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Krithi Krithivasan was asked whether moving to Mumbai would be more challenging than transitioning to TCS CEO. Here's what he said.

TCS CEO designate Krithi Krithivasan

For Krithi Krithivasan, the newly-appointed CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, the biggest challenge may not be taking on the role of the top boss, but moving from Chennai to Mumbai in order to do so.

Krithivasan, based out of Chennai, has been with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for over 34 years. Before he became the CEO designate, he was President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, the largest and the most prominent vertical of the company in terms of revenue contribution, deals and business.

As a TCS veteran, it’s safe to assume that Krithivasan is well-versed in the company culture and knows what’s coming his way when he takes over as CEO in the next financial year. But one thing he might be unprepared for is the move to Mumbai.

At a press conference this morning with outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, Krithivasan was asked what the bigger challenge for him would be: Becoming the CEO of TCS or moving to Mumbai.