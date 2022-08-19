Krishna Janmashtami: The history and significance of the festival

The Hindu community is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami -- the birth of Lord Krishna -- today. The deity is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is revered as the supreme being in the Vaishnavism denomination.

Lord Krishna is believed to have been born in Mathura around 3,228 BCE to Devaki, the sister of King Kansa, and her husband Vasudeva.

It was prophesised that the couple's eighth child would kill Kansa, putting an end to his reign of evil. To stop it from coming true, Kansa imprisoned them. He killed six children they had in prison.

Devaki and Vasudev's seventh child Balram was saved as god transferred him to the womb of Rohini, Vasudev's second wife. Balram was the incarnation of Shesh Nag, the 10-headed serpent on whom Lord Vishnu rested.

Their eighth child Krishna, who would kill his evil uncle, had to be saved. The night he was born, his father found himself magically freed of prison chains.

Braving a storm and a swelling Yamuna, he carried the baby to his brother and sister-in-law Nanda and Yashoda in Gokul, with the help of divine intervention.

Krishna grew up as a cowherd in Gokul. He eventually returned to Mathura to kill the evil king Kansa.

In Hindu scriptures, Krishna is portrayed in various shades-- a miracle child, an ideal lover and a divine hero. He is an important presence in in Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and the Bhagavata Purana.

Hindus celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna by fasting, singing and praying. Baby Krishna idols are bathed and put in cradles on Janmashtami.

Communities also arrange re-enactments of anecdotes from Lord Krishna's life.