Korean woman’s viral video shows difference between office dinners in South Korea vs India

A Korean blogger explains the difference between company dinners in South Korea vs India (Images: @korean.g1/Instagram)

A South Korean blogger’s video on the differences between company culture in her native country vs India is currently going viral online. Jiwon, who goes by Korean G1 on social media, shared an Instagram Reel showing how company dinners in South Korea are vastly different from those in India.

In her video, she explained that drinking forms a big part of office gatherings in South Korea. “In Korea, bosses like people who drink well,” sharing a clip which shows her pouring a drink. Dinners often start and end with alcohol, and politeness is expected even when in an unofficial setting like post-work dinners.

In contrast, drinking is neither encouraged nor frowned-upon at company dinners in India, Jiwon explained. People know how to have a good time with or without alcohol. In India, colleagues dance together and enjoy to the fullest. She interspersed this commentary with clips that show her at what looks like an office party in India. The video shows Jiwon dancing with her Indian colleagues, playing the DJ and more.



Jiwon is a Korean blogger who says she is fascinated with all things India. Her love affair with India started in 2012, when her teacher showed her a few Bollywood movies.

She made her first trip to India in November 2022 – and has since shared several videos that show similarities and differences between the two countries.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, another Korean blogger in India went viral for ordering food from one of the worst-rated Zomato restaurants in Jaipur.