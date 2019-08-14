App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Korean national booked for abusing Indian employees after video goes viral

Four rescued have complained of repeated and frequent abuse at the hands of Won, which prodded them to make the video in the first place.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Won Ji-moon, a Korean national who was running a guest house in Tamil Nadu’s Thandalam, has been booked after a video of him abusing his employees went viral on social media.

The video of Won Ji-moon physically and verbally assaulting his employees from the Northeast was posted on Facebook on the night of August 10. Poujatlung R Panmei, the head of Zeliangrong Students’ Union Chennai – a local body set up for students of the Northeast, shared the video on Facebook. He circulated it in Facebook groups of people who admire Korean culture, after which the video went viral and drew a lot of flak.

According to Panmei, he received the video from one of the employees of the guest house, who was present when the incident took place, reported the Indian Express. He alleged that several other employees who hailed from the Northeast were also abused by Won Ji-moon.

Close

Panmei further said that organisations such as the Naga Students Union and the Northeast India Welfare Association Chennai were helping the guest house employees file police complaints against the managing director of Won Hotels Pvt Ltd.

related news

Wapang Toshi, head – Northeast India Welfare Association Chennai, said: “We filed an FIR today and reported the incident to the Director-General of Police in Nagaland who said he was in touch with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu.”

Toshi added that the four employees they were rehabilitating had complained of repeated and frequent abuse at the hands of Won, which made them make the video in the first place.

Zhimomi, one of the rescued employees, who hails from Nagaland, said: “He beat us every day and we didn’t have proof. That day we made a video. He used to drink every day during dinner and then beat us because of the bills.”

While Won refused to address the media, the local manager of the property has informed that he wants to apologise for mistreating his staff.

Notably, Tamil Nadu has been seeing an influx of Korean nationals ever since Hyundai Motors opened two manufacturing units in the state about twenty years ago.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #abuse #Korean #Northeast Indians

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.