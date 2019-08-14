Korean national booked for abusing Indian employees after video goes viral

Won Ji-moon, a Korean national who was running a guest house in Tamil Nadu’s Thandalam, has been booked after a video of him abusing his employees went viral on social media.

The video of Won Ji-moon physically and verbally assaulting his employees from the Northeast was posted on Facebook on the night of August 10. Poujatlung R Panmei, the head of Zeliangrong Students’ Union Chennai – a local body set up for students of the Northeast, shared the video on Facebook. He circulated it in Facebook groups of people who admire Korean culture, after which the video went viral and drew a lot of flak.

According to Panmei, he received the video from one of the employees of the guest house, who was present when the incident took place, reported the Indian Express. He alleged that several other employees who hailed from the Northeast were also abused by Won Ji-moon.

Panmei further said that organisations such as the Naga Students Union and the Northeast India Welfare Association Chennai were helping the guest house employees file police complaints against the managing director of Won Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Wapang Toshi, head – Northeast India Welfare Association Chennai, said: “We filed an FIR today and reported the incident to the Director-General of Police in Nagaland who said he was in touch with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu.”

Toshi added that the four employees they were rehabilitating had complained of repeated and frequent abuse at the hands of Won, which made them make the video in the first place.

Zhimomi, one of the rescued employees, who hails from Nagaland, said: “He beat us every day and we didn’t have proof. That day we made a video. He used to drink every day during dinner and then beat us because of the bills.”

While Won refused to address the media, the local manager of the property has informed that he wants to apologise for mistreating his staff.

Notably, Tamil Nadu has been seeing an influx of Korean nationals ever since Hyundai Motors opened two manufacturing units in the state about twenty years ago.

3 months at 289