172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|koneru-humpy-leads-india-into-chess-olympiad-finals-for-the-first-time-5772331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Koneru Humpy leads India into Chess Olympiad finals for the first time

Until now, India has only won one bronze medal (in 2014) at the Chess Olympiad, and this will be the first time a gold medal or a silver medal will be coming home after the FIDE Online Olympiad finals.

Moneycontrol News
Image courtesy: (Carlos Esteves on Unsplash)
Image courtesy: (Carlos Esteves on Unsplash)

World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy led India into the finals of the FIDE Online Olympiad for the first time. Her 2-1 win against Poland in the Armageddon paved India’s way into the Chess Olympiad finals on August 29.

Until now, India has only won one bronze medal (in 2014) at the Chess Olympiad, and this will be the first time a gold medal or a silver medal will be coming home after the FIDE Online Olympiad finals.

Team India had lost the first round 2-4, but then Humpy bounced back in the second with a 4.5-1.5 win.

Former Chess world champion Viswanathan Anand also won against Jan-Krzystof Duda in the second round after losing in the first round.

Close

However, Young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who was earlier in the news for defeating China, lost to Igor Janik.

related news

In the Chess Olympiad quarterfinals that were held on August 28, India had beaten Armenia. This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #India #Online Chess Olympiad

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.