Kolkata’s Bethune College lets students choose 'Humanity' as their religion

Bethune College, affiliated to the Calcutta University, has decided to introduce ‘Humanity’ as an option for the students who feel restricted by the limited options that admission forms provide vis-à-vis religious identity.

Filling out forms is a part and parcel of modern living – starting from job applications to college applications, or while banking or registering for a service. Most forms typically have a set of questions that inquire about the vital details of a person, which helps identify them in the long run. Most often, these include name, date of birth, nationality, and religion.

While the rest of the questions rake no controversy, there are several individuals across the globe who do not follow any particular religion or are atheists. While religion is usually ascribed at birth, it becomes problematic for such persons to tick a particular box.

Also, most of these forms mention only the dominant religions such as Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism, Christianity, and Zoroastrianism, while the rest are clubbed under umbrella terms such as – “Others”.

Situated in Kolkata, Bethune College became the first higher educational institute in the country to take this step in its undergraduate admission process.

According to a News18 report, the college admission committee took this decision after realising that some students might not be willing to mention their religion in the admission forms. That is why they unanimously decided to introduce the option of “Humanity”.

Commenting on the move, Mamata Ray, the principle of Bethune College, said: “We have realised that some students are reluctant to mention their religion in the admission form. We appreciate their views as we feel that ‘Humanity' is the true religion of mankind. So, we have deliberately kept this category in the religion section. It was a unanimous decision on the part of our admission committee.”

Soon, it was dubbed by social media users as a step in the right direction. One Facebook user decided to share photos of the admission form with the “Humanity” option mentioned. He wrote: “We still have so much to be proud of, and someday, there might not be a column on religion at all.”

Notably, established in 1879, Bethune College was the first women's college in all of Asia.