Kolkata's Alipore jail, where national icons were imprisoned during freedom movement, is now a museum

Alipore Independence Museum. (Image credit: @FirhadHakim/Twitter)

The Alipore Jail in Kolkata, where icons like Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Aurobindo Ghosh were jailed during the Independence struggle, is now a museum.

The prison was closed down in 2019 to begin work to turn it into a museum.

Alipore Independence Museum, as the building will now be called, was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 22.



A lot of effort has gone into preserving all parts of the Alipore Jail, specially the cells of the freedom fighters. We are hopeful that the Alipore Museum will emerge as a heritage tourist spot in Bengal, preserving the history of our country for our future generations

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/84GEAhzHWA

— FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) September 22, 2022

Tweeting photos from the inauguration event, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said he hoped the museum will emerge as "heritage tourist spot" preserving India's history for posterity.

"A lot of effort has gone into preserving all parts of the Alipore Jail, specially the cells of the freedom fighters," he wrote.

Hakim said the museum was a tribute to the freedom fighters of India. "It is only because of their selfless love for the motherland that we proudly call ourselves Indians today," he added.

The Alipore Jail is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sprawling more than 15 acres.

Its refurbished building will have a cafe and exhibition centre, India Today reported. Visitors will also get to witness a light and sound show at the museum.

Tickets to enter the museum are priced at Rs 30. To watch the light and sound show, visitors will be required to pay Rs 100.