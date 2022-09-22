English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Kolkata's Alipore jail, where national icons were imprisoned during freedom movement, is now a museum

    The Alipore Jail is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sprawling more than 15 acres.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Alipore Independence Museum. (Image credit: @FirhadHakim/Twitter)

    Alipore Independence Museum. (Image credit: @FirhadHakim/Twitter)


    The Alipore Jail in Kolkata, where icons like Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Aurobindo Ghosh were jailed during the Independence struggle, is now a museum.

    The prison was closed down in 2019 to begin work to turn it into a museum.

    Alipore Independence Museum, as the building will now be called, was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 22.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Tweeting photos from the inauguration event, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said he hoped the museum will emerge as "heritage tourist spot"  preserving India's history for posterity.

    "A lot of effort has gone into preserving all parts of the  Alipore Jail, specially the cells of the freedom fighters," he wrote.

    Hakim said the museum was a tribute to the freedom fighters of India. "It is only because of their selfless love for the motherland that we proudly call ourselves Indians today," he added.

    The Alipore Jail is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sprawling more than 15 acres.

    Its refurbished building will have a cafe and exhibition centre, India Today reported. Visitors will also get to witness a light and sound show at the museum.

    Tickets to enter the museum are priced at Rs 30. To watch the light and sound show, visitors will be required to pay Rs 100.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alipore Jail #freedom struggle #Kolkata
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 01:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.