you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolkata auto driver wins the internet with his mini rooftop garden

The hero of this green initiative has been identified as Bijay Pal, a 50-year-old man.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Kolkata auto driver (Image: Reddit)
The Kolkata auto driver (Image: Reddit)
Whatsapp

An auto-rickshaw driver from Kolkata has become the talk of the town. The rather discreet man with a humble background has kept people amused in West Bengal for quite some time, but national media caught on only after a Reddit user shared his picture.

What's amusing? His auto-rickshaw has a miniature garden on the roof.

“An auto in Kolkata with an actual garden on its top,” read the Reddit post, which also included a picture of the said auto.

In the picture, both the auto-driver and his mini roof-top garden can be seen. There’s a message painted right below the garden in Bengali, which reads “save trees save lives”.

The hero of green crusades has been identified as Bijay Pal, a 50-year-old man. He handles his garden with great care, waters the plants every day, and spends a large portion of his income on this green initiative.

The Reddit post hailing the hero garnered quite a few reactions. Some users pointed out how it is polluting and purifying on the go, while others lauded the innovative method he employed to protect himself from heat.

Some responses were down-right hilarious too. For example, one person quipped, “If it was in Delhi then you could easily find 2-3 couples in there.”

Another person pointed out there’s another such person in Kolkata, who drives a taxi.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:28 am

tags #India #trends

