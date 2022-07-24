English
    Story of Mumbai woman who started a business at 79

    Kokila Parekh, now 80, owns a tea masala business. They ship orders across the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Kokila Parekh, founder of KT Chai Masala. (Image credit: Facebook)

    In a world obsessed with succeeding quick, some people truly prove it is never too late to fulfill your dreams.

    Kokila Parekh from Mumbai started a tea masala business at 79, during the COVID-19 lockdown. She was encouraged by friends and relatives praising the flavourful tea she served to them at home.

    Her secret ingredient was a masala recipe handed down to her by her mother.

    In 2020, she decided to turn a family recipe into a business to keep herself occupied during the lockdown, The Better India reported.

    Her son, Tushar, helped her find spice vendors . They named the business KT (Kokila and Tushar) Chai Masala.

    KT (Kokila and Tushar) Chai Masala says their products are made with fresh spices, have no artificial colours or flavours and help boost immunity. They ship orders across India.

    At present, KT Chai Masala receives up 500 orders per day, Humans of Bombay said in a video documenting its story.

    Parekh, its founder, has received praise for her entrepreneurial journey. She has spoken at virtual events and been featured in many news articles.

    Parekh told Humans of Bombay she grew up with the idea that women could only be homemakers.

    "I got married at 21 and started a family," she said. "The next 60 years, I took care of the house."

    And now, she an 80-year-old running a business she is passionate about and is living her best life.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #entrepreneurs #mumbai #tea
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 01:39 pm
