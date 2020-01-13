Koala Challenge: Here is a fit way to raise money for Australian bushfires

All that the person needs to do is record themselves hanging upside down from a workout bench and post the video on social media using the two hashtags .
A large part of Australia has been a victim of a bushfire that burned over 10 million hectares of land as per some reports. Apart from human lives, the tragedy has led to the loss of forests and wildlife. Among all the wild animals, the koalas are feared to be the most affected in the devastating fire. Several non-profits and other organisations have initiated donations for relief, and one of them is the ‘Koala challenge’.
The ‘Koala Challenge’ is an initiative by a fitness beverage company called FITAID that will donate five dollars for each video. All that the person needs to do is to record themselves hanging upside down from a workout bench and post the video on social media using the two hashtags —#FITAID and #KoalaChallenge.
While performing the challenge, one must ensure that they lie flat on the workout bench and then shift the entire body upside down without touching the floor.
The company has also promised to donate 5 percent of its sales from one of its products and 10,000 cans of its beverage to Australia for relief volunteers and workers.
KINDNESS WINS AUSSIE KOALA BEAR RELIEF CHALLENGE by FITAID This week, FITAID will donate 5% of all sales from FITAID ZERO directly to our brave family and friends fighting the devastating fires down in Australia. We will also be sending 10,000 cans of FITAID Down Under to help those hardworking men and women recover from their exhaustive relief efforts. Additionally, we are partnering with FITAID athlete @JamesNewbury’s GoFundMe to help raise even more funds for the firefighters, by asking each of you to do the #KoalaChallenge! Now through Friday, for every post shared of someone doing the Koala Challenge (photo/video), FITAID will donate $5 directly to the efforts of Australian wildlife protection services. Tag @FITAID in the post. (Must include #FITAID and #KoalaChallenge) . . . #koalachallenge #FITAID #Australia #wildlife #koalabears #DownUnder #firefighters #saveAustralia #FITAIDZERO #abetterwaytodrink #nature #giveback #wildlifeprotectionservice #recover #recovery #relief #challenge #gofundme #wildfires #outdoor #donation #brave #makeadifference #lifeaid #lifeaidbevco
Since then, the Koala Challenge has gone viral, and netizens have been uploading videos of them attempting the challenge.
So what are you waiting for? Perform the Koala Challenge and do your bit in raising funds for the habitat Down Under. For more details about the initiative, click here.
