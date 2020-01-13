Koala Challenge: Here is a fit way to raise money for Australian bushfires

A large part of Australia has been a victim of a bushfire that burned over 10 million hectares of land as per some reports. Apart from human lives, the tragedy has led to the loss of forests and wildlife. Among all the wild animals, the koalas are feared to be the most affected in the devastating fire. Several non-profits and other organisations have initiated donations for relief, and one of them is the ‘Koala challenge’.

The ‘Koala Challenge’ is an initiative by a fitness beverage company called FITAID that will donate five dollars for each video. All that the person needs to do is to record themselves hanging upside down from a workout bench and post the video on social media using the two hashtags —#FITAID and #KoalaChallenge.

While performing the challenge, one must ensure that they lie flat on the workout bench and then shift the entire body upside down without touching the floor.

The company has also promised to donate 5 percent of its sales from one of its products and 10,000 cans of its beverage to Australia for relief volunteers and workers.

Noted athlete James Newbury has uploaded a video of him performing the Koala Challenge on his Instagram. At the time of writing this article, the video had received over 78,650 views on the photo-video sharing platform.

Since then, the Koala Challenge has gone viral, and netizens have been uploading videos of them attempting the challenge.















A post shared by Liqa (@liqambition) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:24am PST















A post shared by Logan Aldridge (@aldridgelogan) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:07pm PST