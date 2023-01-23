KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: venue and other details. What we know so far

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. (Image credit: @ajaydevgn)

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot around 4pm on Monday. The bride's father and actor Suniel Shetty said that the couple would greet the paparazzi after the ceremony. While wedding preparations are underway, here's what we know so far about the celebration:

1.) Pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The couple hosted a sangeet ceremony which was attended by 70 guests, News18 reported.



KL Rahul's Pali house is all decorated with lights ahead of the wedding with Athiya Shetty.#KLRahul #AthiyaShettypic.twitter.com/K1jr1Avjzb

— DRINK CRICKET (@Drink_Cricket) January 22, 2023

2.) Videos of KL Rahul's Pali house decorated with lights has been doing rounds on social media.

3.) A couple of days ago, Suneil Shetty also offered a tour of the Khandala farmhouse where the wedding is reportedly going to be held.