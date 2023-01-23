English
    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: venue and other details. What we know so far

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will reportedly tie the knot around 4pm on Monday.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. (Image credit: @ajaydevgn)

    Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot around 4pm on Monday. The bride's father and actor Suniel Shetty said that the couple would greet the paparazzi after the ceremony. While wedding preparations are underway, here's what we know so far about the celebration:

    1.) Pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday at Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The couple hosted a ceremony which was attended by 70 guests, reported.

    2.) Videos of KL Rahul's Pali house decorated with lights has been doing rounds on social media.

    4.) KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty apparently hosted a pre-wedding bash on Sunday, videos of which shared by have also been doing rounds on social media. According to , even Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana shook a leg at the party.

    Read more: Suniel Shetty: 'Dharavi Bank is my comeback after eight years, in a dream role'