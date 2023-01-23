KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now officially married. See pics

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are now officially married. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few moments from the wedding with a personal note.

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wrote.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also joined in. "Many many congratulations to Anna (Suniel Shetty) to witness this amazing feeling to see Athiya Shetty tie the knot with KL Rahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead," he tweeted.