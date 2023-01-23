 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now officially married. See pics

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty said the event was an intimate one with only close family and friends in attendance.

Photos shared by Athiya Shetty on Instagram

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are now officially married. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few moments from the wedding with a personal note.

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wrote.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also joined in. "Many many congratulations to Anna (Suniel Shetty) to witness this amazing feeling to see Athiya Shetty tie the knot with KL Rahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead," he tweeted.

first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:46 pm