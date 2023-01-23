English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now officially married. See pics

    KL Rahul Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty said the event was an intimate one with only close family and friends in attendance.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
    Photos shared by Athiya Shetty on Instagram

    Photos shared by Athiya Shetty on Instagram

    Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are now officially married. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few moments from the wedding with a personal note.


    "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wrote.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)


    Meanwhile, actor and father of the bride Suniel Shetty told reporters said that the event was an intimate one with only close family and friends in attendance.