KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now officially married. See pics
KL Rahul Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty said the event was an intimate one with only close family and friends in attendance.
January 23, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
Photos shared by Athiya Shetty on Instagram
Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are now officially married. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few moments from the wedding with a personal note.
"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wrote.
Meanwhile, actor and father of the bride Suniel Shetty told reporters said that the event was an intimate one with only close family and friends in attendance.
"It was a beautiful, but very small function with only family and close friends. Now that the marriage is official, I am now a father-in-law," he said to cheers from onlookers. "It's better if we could just stick to 'father' without the 'in-law' because I am great at being a father," Suniel Shetty added.
He was joined by son Ahan Shetty in distributing sweets among the paparazzi. "Rahul was always like a brother to me, so I am glad that he is part of the family now," Ahan Shetty said.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.
Meanwhile, congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the couple. Actor Ajay Devgn wished Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul a blissful married life. He also had a special shoutout for Suniel Shetty.
Actor Sanjay Dutt also joined in. "Many many congratulations to Anna (Suniel Shetty) to witness this amazing feeling to see Athiya Shetty tie the knot with KL Rahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead," he tweeted.