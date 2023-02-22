Amid row over KL Rahul, Aakash Chopra invites Venkatesh Prasad for YouTube video

Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra

Amid an ongoing row about KL Rahul's batting performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia, former cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra appeared to extend an olive branch to his sparring partner Venkatesh Prasad. Chopra said that since both the former cricketers use different mediums to express themselves, the messages were "getting lost in translation". Chopra is more frequent on YouTube while Prasad's preferred social media platform is Twitter.

After a particularly sharp attack on Tuesday in which Prasad accused Chopra of wanting to "gag views", Aakash Chopra tweeted, "Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a video chat… we can do it live. Differences in opinion are nice… let's do it properly. I’ll not have any sponsors on it and nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number."

But Venkatesh Prasad refused to accept that messages were getting "lost in translation" and turned down the offer.

"No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video, you have called me an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this."

For the uninitiated, an ugly spat had broken out, between the two former Indian cricketers over KL Rahul's poor performance with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Australia. While Prasad has questioned the opening batter's place in the team, Chopra has backed Rahul for his overseas performances.