    KK's last performance in Kolkata had a classic song from his debut album | Watch

    As more videos of the concert surfaced online, KK was seen sweating profusely and wiping his face with a hand towel as a person in the wings complains about the heat.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    KK performs at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata on Tuesday night. (Image credit: @kk_live_now/Instagram)

    "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal, kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal"

    On Tuesday evening, Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, sang his timeless classic to thousands of swaying fans in a sweltering concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Manch. Little did anyone know that his words will mean more than he possibly meant just hours later.

    Pal was KK's debut solo studio album. It was released on 16 April 1999 and went on to become a classic favourite.

    The 53-year-old popular Bollywood singer felt unwell after reaching his hotel from the concert and was rushed to CMRI hospital around 10 pm where he was declared brought dead.

    As more videos of the concert surfaced online, KK was seen sweating profusely and wiping his face with a hand towel as a person in the wings complains about the heat. “Zyaada garam hai,” the man says, as KK gestures to another person, apparently asking about the ventilation at Nazrul Manch.

    Other videos show the singer being rushed off stage, surrounded by crew, immediately after thanking the crowd. His last words to his fans at the concert were: “God bless you all".

    A case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market police station regarding KK's death, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be at SSKM hospital in Kolkata later on Wednesday.

    Read more: Best of KK: 10 beautiful songs from the singer par excellence
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #KK #Kolkata #Krishnakumar Kunnath #Nazrul Manch
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:10 pm
