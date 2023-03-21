Kirron Kher tests positive for COVID-19

Actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with her in recent days to get themselves tested.
"I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested," she tweeted.
In 2021, Kirron Kher had undergone treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
Known for films like "Devdas", "Khamosh Paani", "Veer Zaara" and "Dostana", Kirron Kher had contested her first Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Chandigarh on BJP ticket and had then defeated Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. She again won from Chandigarh seat in 2019.
India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent.
Data showed that the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant of SARS CoV 2 may be the most dominant strain in the country at present.