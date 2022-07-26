Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wants a ‘tech fix’ for global lost luggage crisis

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called on the International Air Transport Association to look into the global ‘lost luggage crisis’ plaguing the aviation industry.

As air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels with many families embarking on their first vacation in three years, the amount of luggage being lost by airlines is also increasing. The Guardian reported last week that almost six bags per 1,000 pieces of checked-in luggage were lost at least temporarily by US airlines in April. Globally, the rate of baggage mishandled is also up 24% from last year, with 8.7 suitcases per 1,000 international passengers not arriving on time.

Airports across the world are overwhelmed, thanks in part to cost-cutting measures and layoffs that occurred during the pandemic - and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has called for a “root cause” analysis of the problem.

Mazumdar-Shaw called out the “mega mismanagement of baggage handling at US, UK and European airports” which has led to passengers arriving without their checked-in luggage.

“IATA needs to do a root cause analysis which I guess is due to shortage of baggage handlers. Is there not a technology fix?” she asked.

Mazumdar-Shaw had also slammed British Airways last week for “mismanagement of flight scheduling and mishandling of baggage” which she held responsible for chaos at London Heathrow Airport. She complained that her nephew had his flight changed three times, while other passengers were also annoyed about the delay in arrival of checked-in luggage.



Heathrow recently capped the number of passengers flying out of the airport at 1 lakh per day as it struggled to cope with the surge in air travel after the pandemic.