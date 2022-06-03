Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announces mother’s death: ‘She left a huge void’

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced the death of her mother, Yamini Mazumdar, on Twitter this evening.

“A big bright light has gone out of my life. My darling mother Yamini passed away today,” the Biocon chief wrote on Twitter Friday, sharing a photograph with her mother. “She has left a huge void. Om Shanthi.”

Yamini Mazumdar was in her her 90s. She started a dry cleaning and laundry business, Jeeves, at the age of 68 and turned it into a successful and profitable venture, despite having no training or experience in running a business.

According to The Better India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has often credited her mother as the reason for her success.

“Not many daughters can boast of the fact that their mother is a successful entrepreneur at the age of 87. This fiery independent streak is what I have inherited from you. You have been a pillar of great strength and inspiration to me,” she once said.

“My mom’s entrepreneurial genes have made me who I am.”