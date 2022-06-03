Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announces mother’s death: ‘She left a huge void’

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with mother Yamini Mazumdar (Image credit: kiranshaw/Twitter)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced the death of her mother, Yamini Mazumdar, on Twitter this evening.



A big bright light has gone out of my life. My darling mother Yamini passed away today - she has left a huge void. Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/vpSU7unqWD

— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 3, 2022

“A big bright light has gone out of my life. My darling mother Yamini passed away today,” the Biocon chief wrote on Twitter Friday, sharing a photograph with her mother. “She has left a huge void. Om Shanthi.”

Yamini Mazumdar was in her her 90s. She started a dry cleaning and laundry business, Jeeves, at the age of 68 and turned it into a successful and profitable venture, despite having no training or experience in running a business.

According to The Better India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has often credited her mother as the reason for her success.

“Not many daughters can boast of the fact that their mother is a successful entrepreneur at the age of 87. This fiery independent streak is what I have inherited from you. You have been a pillar of great strength and inspiration to me,” she once said.

“My mom’s entrepreneurial genes have made me who I am.”