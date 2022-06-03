English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announces mother’s death: ‘She left a huge void’

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced the death of her mother, Yamini Mazumdar, on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with mother Yamini Mazumdar (Image credit: kiranshaw/Twitter)

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw with mother Yamini Mazumdar (Image credit: kiranshaw/Twitter)


    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced the death of her mother, Yamini Mazumdar, on Twitter this evening.

    “A big bright light has gone out of my life. My darling mother Yamini passed away today,” the Biocon chief wrote on Twitter Friday, sharing a photograph with her mother. “She has left a huge void. Om Shanthi.”

    Yamini Mazumdar was in her her 90s. She started a dry cleaning and laundry business, Jeeves, at the age of 68 and turned it into a successful and profitable venture, despite having no training or experience in running a business.

    According to The Better India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has often credited her mother as the reason for her success.

    “Not many daughters can boast of the fact that their mother is a successful entrepreneur at the age of 87. This fiery independent streak is what I have inherited from you. You have been a pillar of great strength and inspiration to me,” she once said.

    Close

    Related stories

    “My mom’s entrepreneurial genes have made me who I am.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Biocon #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 07:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.