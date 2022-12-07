King Charles visits gurudwara, sits on floor with Sikh devotees

Britain's King Charles III visited the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, north of London.

Britain’s King Charles III on Monday inaugurated a new gurudwara in England and interacted with community leaders, volunteers and students. The Sikh place of worship is located in Luton, in the eastern England region of Bedfordshire.

Charles, who covered his head with a kerchief, offered his prayers and sat on the floor with Sikh devotees in the prayer hall. He also visited the langar or the community kitchen at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara. He interacted with the volunteer women who were preparing rotis for the devotees.

The gurudwara langar serves around 500 meals a day.

The Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand at the gurudwara that the monarch visited provides vegetarian hot meals seven days a week, through the year. “During the pandemic, the Gurdwara also ran a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic, which was one of the first of its kind in the UK. The Gurdwara encouraged other places of worship to tackle misinformation regarding vaccine hesitancy,” the Instagram and Twitter handle of the British royal family wrote, along with photos and videos of King Charles’s visit.

At the gurudwara, he was greeted by Indian-origin Professor Gurch Randhawa, member of the local Sikh congregation and Director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire.



King Charles also met children who are learning Punjabi and traditional music.

The building work for the new gurudwara began in 2020 and is described as an impressive 37 by 32 metres wide, three storeys high construction, built with the support of local donations.

The Gurdwara Sahib is an amalgamation of Sangat from Luton and the surrounding villages