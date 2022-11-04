King Charles takes teddy bear, ‘custom-made’ toilet seat along on trips, claims author of his biography

Britain's King Charles, 73, still holds on to a piece of his childhood: a teddy bear he carries with him during travels, according to the author of a new biography of the monarch.

Best-selling author Christopher Andersen revealed details about the monarch's life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. His book, The King: The Life of Charles III, is releasing next week.

Andersen revealed that apart from the teddy bear, King Charles takes a custom-made toilet seat along on his trips.

"He wants what he wants when he wants it," Andersen said about Charles, adding that he will be the one of the most "eccentric" kings in the UK's history.

Andersen described Charles as "very moody, very temperamental."

"He has a volcanic temper, in fact," he claimed in the interview. "He's very capable of flying into rages."

Andersen's book promises to be a sympathetic yet unsparing portrait of Britain's present ruler. It is the first biography of Charles since he ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth died in September.

It will cover all the important phases of his life: his military training and marriages to Lady Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles.

"It (the book) provides a balanced but fully honest look into the life of the new monarch. This book will tell you what the King -- a man who has remained something of an enigma, shrouded in speculation and intrigue --is really like," read a synopsis of the work.

Another highly-anticipated about the British royals is releasing soon: Prince Harry's tell-all Spare in January.

Harry and his wife Meghan had in 2020 stepped back from royal duties. They now live in the United States.

The couple have made damaging allegations about the royal family and it is to be seen if Prince Harry's book will reveal more about the inside lives of the royals.

