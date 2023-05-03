 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
King Charles III's coronation: Date, time and how to watch

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Here is a brief guide to the upcoming coronation of King Charles III: Date, time and how to watch.

Charles will be crowned king at the coronation ceremony on May 6

With only three days to go until the coronation of King Charles III, excitement among royal superfans is at an all-time high. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to gather in London on Saturday in hopes of catching a glimpse of Charles and Camilla as they proceed towards Westminster Abbey. The upcoming coronation -- the first since 1953 -- has also attracted visitors from abroad, besides invited guests, world leaders and dignitaries.

Here is a brief guide to King Charles III’s coronation and what it will entail:

When will the coronation of King Charles III take place?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 in London.