King Charles III's coronation: Date, time and how to watch

With only three days to go until the coronation of King Charles III, excitement among royal superfans is at an all-time high. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to gather in London on Saturday in hopes of catching a glimpse of Charles and Camilla as they proceed towards Westminster Abbey. The upcoming coronation -- the first since 1953 -- has also attracted visitors from abroad, besides invited guests, world leaders and dignitaries.

Here is a brief guide to King Charles III’s coronation and what it will entail:

When will the coronation of King Charles III take place?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 in London.

What time will the coronation begin? The coronation celebrations will begin at 10.20 am (London time) with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The ceremony itself will start at 11 am (around 3.30 pm in India) on May 6.

'Still sinking in,' says Pune-born architect invited to coronation of King Charles III What will happen at the coronation ceremony? Charles will be crowned king at the ceremony to formalise the transfer of power and his role as the head of the Church of England. In the most sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects. This will be followed by the presentation of the coronation regalia, sacred objects like the orb and scepter that symbolize the monarch’s power and responsibilities.

In another innovation that reflects the changed religious landscape in Britain, members of the House of Lords from the Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions will present the king with objects with no explicit Christian symbolism. The new king will then be crowned and the refrain ‘God Save the King’ will echo through the Abbey. Camilla will then be anointed, in a form similar to that of Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937. How to watch the coronation ceremony? Livestreams and broadcast coverage of the coronation is expected to begin around 5 am (London time). The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC radio. Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the coronation live on BBC iPlayer. News channels like ABC, Sky News and Fox News will also livestream the coronation on YouTube. (With inputs from agencies)

