Kim Kardashian speaks at Harvard Business School: 'Bucket list dream'

Jan 22, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

Kim Kardashian, billionaire reality TV star and entrepreneur, spoke about her shapewear brand Skims, which is part of a class at Harvard Business School.

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian addressed students of  Harvard Business School on January 21, during a class about moving beyond the direct-to- consumer business models.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share the news, describing speaking at Harvard as a "bucket list dream".

She said Harvard students had been given an assignment to learn about Skims -- her billion-dollar shapewear and loungewear brand.

"I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins," Kardashian, 42, wrote. "I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy."

She thanked Harvard professor Leonard A. Schlesinger for the opportunity to speak at the University.

Kardashian, the star of the hit reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, founded Skims in 2019, along with two other entrepreneurs -- Jens and Emma Grede. The brand focuses on inclusive sizing.