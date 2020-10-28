Kim Kardashian facing Twitter backlash for 'tone-deaf' birthday post, sparks viral meme

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is facing severe backlash online after chartering a private jet to fly her entourage to a remote tropical island for lavish 40th birthday celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrity businesswoman shared a series of pictures from the break on Twitter and Instagram with a lengthy caption detailing the extravagant affair.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” she wrote.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before Covid, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," Kardashian West continued.

She went on to say that before the trip everyone was asked to undergo "two weeks of multiple health screens" and quarantine.

However, the extravagance did not sit well with social media users and soon she was facing criticism for her "tone-deaf post".



Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020





lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today https://t.co/0nfWS4QNKj

— Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) October 27, 2020



I haven't seen ma family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents. I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world. https://t.co/O1YL1RLSqz — ¤ Miss PunnyPennie ¤ (@Lenniesaurus) October 27, 2020





This thread is so unbelievably awful. You could have done all this and stfu about it. Or, y’know, donated the money you were going to spend. Or all of the tests you used. This is not being “humbled” https://t.co/q5kjzPEcQS

— Tom Payne (@justanactor) October 27, 2020



cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020



Not just that, Kardashian West’s post also quickly became a viral meme, with people putting their own spin on her post, sharing how they surprised their “closest inner circle”.



After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/9AZsRocO6a

— Cayla Priest (@caylapriest) October 27, 2020

Take a look.



After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/aaUZKhmqFC — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) October 27, 2020





After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl

— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020



After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/TlS3KCCHVY — b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 27, 2020





After 2 weeks of multiple health screens, I surprised my enemies with a trip to a charming private village where everyone gets their own number, and a giant bubble named Rover prevents you from ever escaping pic.twitter.com/fwUV3YztYj

— Joel Arnold (@joelkarnold) October 28, 2020