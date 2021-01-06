MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed for divorce after 6 years of marriage: Report

"The Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star is “done” with the rapper as the pair have “lived separate lives” in recent months.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Kim Kardashian (Image: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian (Image: Reuters)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West are reportedly getting divorced.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is “done” with the rapper as the pair have “lived separate lives” in recent months, reported Page Six.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” told one source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Meanwhile a source told People that West "knows that she's done" and that "she has had enough and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future."

Wasser, a celebrity lawyer also represented the star when she divorced the former NBA player Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Kanye West #Kim Kardashian West #trends #world
first published: Jan 6, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Smart ways to manage your money in 2021

Simply Save | Smart ways to manage your money in 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.