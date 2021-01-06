Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed for divorce after 6 years of marriage: Report

Kim Kardashian (Image: Reuters)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West are reportedly getting divorced.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is “done” with the rapper as the pair have “lived separate lives” in recent months, reported Page Six.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” told one source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Meanwhile a source told People that West "knows that she's done" and that "she has had enough and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future."

Wasser, a celebrity lawyer also represented the star when she divorced the former NBA player Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage.