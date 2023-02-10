Kim Jong Un’s wife spotted wearing missile pendant before military parade

Kim Jong Un’s wife was spotted wearing a pendant in the shape of a ballistic missile ahead of a major military parade in North Korea. Ri Sol Ju was photographed wearing the pendant at a banquet to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, according to The Mirror.

The silver pendant, modelled on North Korea’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile, took the spotlight from other accessories Ri Sol Ju wore on Tuesday night.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter, meanwhile, took center stage at the huge military parade on Wednesday night, fuelling speculation that she is being primed as a future leader of the isolated country as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.

Wednesday night’s parade featured the newest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the coming months.

The military parade marked the 75th anniversary of the day the country’s armed forces were founded. It also marked the fifth known public appearance of Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be nine or 10 years old. North Korean state TV video released Thursday showed Kim, wearing a black coat and fedora, arriving at the parade with his wife and daughter in a limousine. Other pictures from the night show Ri Sol Ju flanked by her husband, daughter and military officials at the banquet. Related stories Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dies at 91

US couple incorrectly charged Rs 3.7 lakh for 2 cups of coffee at Starbucks. Then...

The big AI companies to watch out for in 2023 (With inputs from AP)

Moneycontrol News