    Kili Paul 'mind-blown' by PM Modi's praise for internet star's lip-sync videos

    PM Modi had praised Tanzanian internet stars Kili Paul and Neema who, he said, have created ripples on social media by lip-syncing several Indian songs, including the country's national anthem on Republic Day.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
    Kili Paul recently visited the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.


    Kili Paul, the internet sensation who gained international fame for lip-syncing and grooving to several Indian hits, on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising him and his sister for lip-syncing Indian song.

    On his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, PM Modi called upon youngsters to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages that will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation. He praised Kili Paul and and his sister Neema Paul who, he said, have created ripples on social media by lip-syncing several Indian songs, including the country's national anthem on Republic Day.

    “I’m so happy for this and thank u Sir,” Paul, a Tanzanian national, wrote on Instagram.

    "I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times."







    “These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them. They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular. Their technique of lip sync shows how hard they work at it,” PM Modi had said.

    He also mentioned Paul’s recent visit to the Indian embassy in Tanzania where he was felicitated.

    In a post on Twitter last Monday, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, shared photographs from Paul's visit to the Indian embassy's office.

    Paul shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song "Raatan Lambiyan" from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer "Shershaah" with Neena Paul was viral on social media last year. Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he was lip-syncing to many popular Bollywood songs and that has helped him in amassing 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

    He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.
