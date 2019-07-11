App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Kidney has a special place in heart’: Twitter in splits over Trump’s comment

It is assumed that the president’s statement was just him trying to impress upon Americans how important kidney health is.

Jagyaseni Biswas

US President Donald Trump shocked the medical community on July 10 by claiming that “the kidney has a very special place in the heart”.

Trump was speaking at an event where he was announcing how the government planned to tackle kidney ailments by incentivising home dialysis, kidney donations, etc.

While making the announcement, he also took out some time to praise the specialists. That’s when he said: “You’ve worked so hard on the kidney. Very special. The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.”

Close

Though it is assumed that the President’s statement was just him trying to impress upon Americans how important kidney health is.

related news

A clip of President Trump making the statement was shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on Twitter, and it left the netizens in splits.








First Published on Jul 11, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #American President Donald Trump #Twitter

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.