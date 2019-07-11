‘Kidney has a special place in heart’: Twitter in splits over Trump’s comment

US President Donald Trump shocked the medical community on July 10 by claiming that “the kidney has a very special place in the heart”.

Trump was speaking at an event where he was announcing how the government planned to tackle kidney ailments by incentivising home dialysis, kidney donations, etc.

While making the announcement, he also took out some time to praise the specialists. That’s when he said: “You’ve worked so hard on the kidney. Very special. The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.”

Though it is assumed that the President’s statement was just him trying to impress upon Americans how important kidney health is.



TRUMP: "You've worked so hard on the kidney. Very special -- the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It's an incredible thing." pic.twitter.com/JLM3uCsO5u

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2019



This is so painful to watch. His voice just gave me kidney cancer. Close to my heart, of course.

— Lora Fox (@LoraFox04308184) July 11, 2019



He speaks like a 7th grader giving a book report of a book he has not read

— Dee Dubs (@d_weis) July 10, 2019



He makes George W Bush sound like a poet laureate.

A brain like swiss cheese.

— eli friedmann (@eligit) July 10, 2019



Mars is part of the moon Kidneys are in the heart Hopefully, Trump is not in Uranus. OMG - I crack myself up!

— Cameron Steele (@Voyager19) July 10, 2019

A clip of President Trump making the statement was shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on Twitter, and it left the netizens in splits.

Trump cannot complete a sentence. As he says this, his admin is in court trying to eliminate Obamacare. Kidney disease is a pre-existing condition. — Saturn (@SSTurnbull) July 10, 2019

And water is wet! pic.twitter.com/gIDVWYoVNE — Okkie Tenggala (@okkie48) July 10, 2019