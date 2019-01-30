App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KIA's SP Concept based SP2i goes into trial production

Speculated to be named Trazor or Tusker upon launch, the new SUV is expected to launch by September this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a recent press event in Andhra Pradesh, Korean carmaker Kia began the trial production for the SP Concept-based SUV. Speculated to be named Trazor or Tusker upon launch, the new SUV is expected to launch by September this year. With that in mind, these are some of the things you should know.

It is Kia’s first launch in India

Kia has garnered a loyal audience over the years because of its reliability and performance. After giving the world cars like the Sportage and Forte, the South Korean manufacturer has set its sights on Indian shores, and the SP2i SUV will pioneer Kia’s entry here. The SUV is developed on the lines of the SP Concept SUV which was showcased by Kia a while ago.

It will mainly rival the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster

Falling in the compact SUV segment, the SP2i will lock horns with existing cars like the Hyundai Creta, which is already established as a successful car in this country. Though no details have been officially revealed, expect Kia to borrow some elements from Hyundai to add to its own SUV.

It has up-to-date features

As per a report in Zigwheels, the SUV gets a freestanding infotainment touchscreen system and can be expected to get a sunroof as an option upon launch. The pre-production model of the SP2i SUV also had rear disc brakes according to the report, which is not available on the Creta.

Though not many features have been revealed about the upcoming SUV, Kia has previously stated that the SUV will get BSVI-ready 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:48 pm

