Kiara Advani buys new Audi A8 L luxury sedan. Check price

Kiara Advani bought an Audi A8 L. (Image credit: Photo posted on Facebook by Audi India)

Actor Kiara Advani recently gifted herself a new A8 L luxury car. The carmaker shared photos of the actor at the showroom, received the black sedan.

“Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience,” Audi India wrote on its social media pages, along with photos of Advani receiving the car.

The new car is in addition to Advani’s collection of BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 530d, according to reports.

Audi launched the A8 L in India in February last year. The ex-showroom price is Rs. 1.58 crore.

The A8L, which has a 13 cm longer wheelbase than the regular A8, is sold in two trim globally both of which are powered by a V6 engine. The milder variant develops peak power of 286hp, while the more powerful version generates 340hp. Both have a top speed of 250km per hour.

The international launch of the A8 happened a couple of year ago and the car was slated to come to India in 2019.

Kiara Advani, 29, was last seen in hit film “Shershaah” with Sidharth Malhotra. Her next film, "Jug Jug Jeeyo", which also features Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, is set to release on June 24 next year.