Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over wait for wheelchair: 'You can do better'

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to complain about being made to wait for a wheelchair at the Chennai airport. The BJP member, who was flying Air India, tagged the airline to flag her issue.
Sundar, who is suffering from a knee injury, said she had to wait for 30 minutes to get a wheelchair. She added that eventually, she was given the wheelchair of another airline.
“Dear @airindiain, you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Air India.
“I had to wait for 30 minutes at Chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better.”
Air India responded to her tweet, apologising to her for the inconvenience.
“We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team,” Air India told her.
Khushbu Sundar, 52, quit the Congress in October 2020 and joined the BJP, months before the Tamil Nadu assembly election. She was the BJP candidate from Chennai's Thousand Lights assembly constituency for the state polls in 2021. She was a member of Tamil Nadu's DMK from 2010 t0 2014.