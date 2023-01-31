Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over wait for wheelchair: 'You can do better'

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to complain about being made to wait for a wheelchair at the Chennai airport. The BJP member, who was flying Air India, tagged the airline to flag her issue.

Sundar, who is suffering from a knee injury, said she had to wait for 30 minutes to get a wheelchair. She added that eventually, she was given the wheelchair of another airline.

“Dear @airindiain, you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Air India.

“I had to wait for 30 minutes at Chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better.”

Moneycontrol News